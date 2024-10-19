Tamil Thalaivas begin PKL Season 11 with big win over Telugu Titans

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 : The Tamil Thalaivas commenced their PKL Season 11 campaign with a fantastic performance, as they swatted away the challenge of the Telugu Titans with relative ease on Saturday at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Tamil Thalaivas rode the brilliance of Narender Kandola and Sachin, winning the contest by a scoreline of 44-29.

Pawan Sehrawat kicked off proceedings for the Telugu Titans with a Super Raid in the very first minute. Shortly after, the Telugu Titans captain picked up three more raid points to give his side a healthy lead. However, a little later, Tamil Thalaivas' Sachin inflicted an all-out as they surged ahead and took the lead on the Telugu Titans, a release said.

Midway through the first half, the Tamil Thalaivas had established a 4-point lead but the Telugu Titans had Ajit Pawar and Vijay Malik chipping away at their lead. Pawan Sehrawat did his best to help his team out in the situation, but the Tamil Thalaivas' defence kept things tight. At the half-time break, the Tamil Thalaivas led 20-17.

The Tamil Thalaivas continued to keep the opposition at arm's length in the early exchanges of the second half. Midway through the second half, Sagar Rathe helped inflict an all-out on the Telugu Titans, which gave the Tamil Thalaivas a 9-point lead with 10 minutes to go. At this point, the Tamil Thalaivas led 31-22.

The Tamil Thalaivas were not giving Pawan Sehrawat and co any breathing space. Narender Kandola and Sachin were leading the charge for the Tamil Thalaivas, who eventually walked away with the win. For the Tamil Thalaivas, both Narender Kandola and Sachin registered Super 10s, while Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat also finished the evening with a Super 10, his second in as many days, and Vijay Malik scored 9 points.

