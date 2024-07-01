Team India still stuck in Barbados as Hurricane Beryl intensifies to category 4 storm

Bridgetown (Barbados), July 1 The Indian team is still stranded in the island nation of Barbados after their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph due to Hurricane Beryl, which is expected to make landfall by Monday morning ( as per local time).

The team's planned itinerary included a flight to New York, followed by a connecting flight to Dubai, and finally a return to India.

The World Cup winning team, originally scheduled to depart from Barbados on Monday at 11 AM local time (8:30 PM IST), had to delay their departure due to the impending Beryl, a Category 3 hurricane which has now intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4.

However, it is currently uncertain whether they will be able to board that flight, as the hurricane has prompted the Bridgetown airport to prepare for a shutdown.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Grenada and Tobago.

Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the Windward Islands on Monday morning (local time), according to National Hurricane Center.

It is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across Barbados and the Windward Islands through Monday.

Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean, the weather center said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor