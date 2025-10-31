Team India Wins Silver at the Asian Schools Chess Championship, Mongolia

Young Indian chess prodigies showcased their growing dominance on the global stage as Team India clinched the Silver Medal in the Under-7 Rapid Team category at the prestigious Asian Schools Chess Championship 2025, held from October 24 to 31 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The Indian U-7 contingent, led by Laksh Satyen Jain of Mumbai, alongside ACM Kavish Bhattad and Sivansh Naga Aditya Kasukurthy of Pune, delivered an exceptional performance, earning 12 points in total. They finished second behind the host nation, Mongolia, which claimed Gold with 16.5 points.

Despite the stiff competition and unfamiliar playing conditions, the young Indian players displayed outstanding maturity, tactical excellence, and composure — reinforcing India’s reputation as a powerhouse in youth chess.

“This achievement is a testament to the discipline, consistency, and maturity our young players have shown at such an early age. Competing on an international stage and bringing home a silver medal is a proud moment for India and reflects the strength of our youth chess training programs,” said, Durga Nagesh Guttula, Principal & Chief Coach – Chess Division, Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Mumbai

Adding to the medal tally, India also secured Silver in the Under-9 Team category, led by AFM Shreyan Thipparthi, Nova Ayer Jugal, and Hriday Garg, further cementing India’s strong standing in youth chess. The 2025 edition of the championship recorded over 800 participants from 16 countries, making it one of the biggest and most competitive editions so far. The event was conducted under the aegis of the Asian Chess Federation and the Mongolian Chess Federation, in association with the World Chess Federation (FIDE).