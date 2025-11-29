Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveils poster for Indian Supercross Racing League round 2

Hyderabad (Telangana), November 29 : The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first franchise-based Supercross racing league, announces the support and encouragement of the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy Garu, for its highly anticipated Round 2 to be held in Hyderabad.

In the presence of the ISRL co-founders and the co-owner of BigRock Motorsports, the Chief Minister formally unveiled the poster for the league's second round, scheduled to take place on December 6 at the iconic GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium in Gachibowli, as per a release from ISRL.

This historic event marks the first time Telangana will host a global Supercross racing spectacle of this scale, featuring international athletes, world-class racing infrastructure, and an immersive sporting experience for fans.

ISRL's arrival in Hyderabad aligns seamlessly with the state's visionary blueprint, Telangana Rising 2047, which aims to foster innovation, youth engagement, and excellence across sectors, including sports and tourism.

Adding to the excitement, megastar Salman Khan will grace the event, amplifying the energy and anticipation around what promises to be one of India's most thrilling sporting showcases of the year.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the Government's warm welcome, Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder of ISRL, said, "Our meeting with the Hon'ble Chief Minister was deeply motivating. His support for bringing world-class sporting events to Telangana and his vision for empowering the youth resonate perfectly with ISRL's mission. Supercross is a sport that inspires courage, skill, & passion, and we hope it will influence young talent across the state. With Hyderabad hosting the league's global-calibre event, we are confident this will ignite new opportunities in sport, promoting culture and economic growth."

The Hyderabad round is expected to attract thousands of spectators, international teams, and motorsport aficionados from around the world.

The action-packed race weekend kicks off on December 5 with the Reise Moto Fan Park, which was a massive hit during Round 1 in Pune.

Together, ISRL and the state aim to inspire the next generation, elevate sporting culture, and propel Telangana toward its ambitious 2047 vision.

Following the Hyderabad round, the Grand Finale (Round 3) of ISRL Season 2 will take place on December 21st, 2025, at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Calicut, Kerala, marking a spectacular finish to what promises to be India's biggest motorsport season ever.

