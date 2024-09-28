Telangana Golconda Masters: Angad Cheema makes his move, emerges joint-leader with Thangaraja

Hyderabad, Sep 28 Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema made his move on Day 3, also known as ‘moving day’, by submitting a card of five-under 65 to gain one spot and emerge as the co-leader of the Telangana Golconda Masters played at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) here on Saturday.

Sri Lankan N. Thangaraja, the overnight leader by four shots, posted a one-under 69 in round three to share the lead along with Cheema at a total of 14-under 196.

Kolkata’s Shankar Das returned the day’s best score of 64 to gain 12 spots and end the day in tied third position at 12-under 198. TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat’s 66 saw him rise two places to tie for third.

Angad Cheema (68-63-65), who was overnight tied second and four shots behind leader Thangaraja, came within sniffing distance of the lead early in the day thanks to his four birdies over the first six holes where he landed a couple of approach shots within three feet of the pin.

A bogey on the 10th couldn’t halt Angad’s progress as his ball-striking precision continued on the Par-4 14th where he drove the back edge of the green to pick up another stroke.

Th3 34-year-old Cheema, who won a title each on the PGTI and the PGTI Feeder Tour in his rookie season in 2013, grabbed the sole lead with a chip-in for eagle on the 17th. However, a bogey on the closing 18th saw Angad drop back into the joint lead.

Angad, currently fourth on the PGTI Order of Merit with five top 10s in the season and now looking to end his 11-year victory drought, said, “The game’s been good. The few things that I worked on recently have helped my game. There are still some areas that need to be sharpened.

“The first five holes on this course are a tough stretch so picking up birdies there served as a big boost for me today. I struck it really well today and kept it in play throughout. I hope to continue doing the same tomorrow. The course is in fantastic condition despite the heavy rains recently. The HGA has done a great job to keep the course in good shape,” he said.

Four-time PGTI winner N. Thangaraja (65-62-69) started well as he converted two short birdie putts on the first five holes. A couple of missed chip-putts then cost the 43-year-old from Colombo two bogeys. But Thanga’s birdie on the 13th ensured that he ended the day as joint leader.

Thangaraja said, “I struggled with the driver today and kept finding the rough. I couldn’t capitalize with my tee shots, especially on the Par-5s. That made all the difference. However, there’s still a lot of golf to be played. Hopefully, I can regain my lost touch in the final round.”

Karan Pratap Singh (67) and Saarthak Chhibber (68) were tied for fifth at 11-under 199. Hyderabad-based professional Mohd Azhar (65) was placed tied 17th at seven-under 203.

