Telles earns Brazil recall for World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 5 Botafogo left-back Alex Telles has been drafted into Brazil's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.

The 31-year-old replaces Atletico Mineiro's Guilherme Arana, who suffered a left hamstring injury during his side's 2-1 home victory over Vasco da Gama in the Copa do Brasil.

Telles, whose career has included spells at Manchester United, Inter Milan and Sevilla, among other clubs, has been capped 12 times for Brazil since his international debut in 2019.

His recall came less than 24 hours after Gleison Bremer was cut from the squad due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Beraldo replaced the Juventus central defender.

Brazil will meet Chile in Santiago on October 10 and Peru in Brasilia five days later.

The five-time world champions are currently fifth in the South American qualifying group having won just three of their first eight games. Chile and Peru are ninth and 10th, respectively.

