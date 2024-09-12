Ten Hag responds to Ronaldo's criticism, says 'he is far away from Manchester'

Manchester, Sep 12 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has fired back at Cristiano Ronaldo's recent criticism of the club, responding to the ex-striker's comments about the team's inability to compete for major titles.

Ronaldo, who ended his second stint with United on a sour note following a public fallout with ten Hag, had expressed his doubts about the team's prospects in a recent interview.

The Portuguese forward, who departed Old Trafford after a dramatic and controversial exit, stated that United needed a complete overhaul to become competitive again. He criticised the club’s current state, suggesting that both the Premier League and the Champions League were beyond their reach under the current setup.

Ten Hag, who has faced his own share of challenges since taking the reins at Old Trafford, was quick to address Ronaldo's remarks. In his response, he downplayed the significance of Ronaldo’s comments, focusing on the team's immediate challenges rather than the opinions of a former player.

"He said that United can't win the Premier League. He is far away from Manchester; everyone can have an opinion - it's okay," Ten Hag stated.

United's form has indeed been inconsistent, with Ten Hag's side struggling to find their rhythm this season. They head into their match against Southampton this Saturday having won only five of their last 16 Premier League games, a statistic that includes a disappointing start to the current campaign with two losses in their opening three matches.

