Tennis: Emma Raducanu pulls out of French Open qualifying

London, May 19 Former British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the French Open's qualifying event on the eve of the start of the competition. The 21-year-old has not stated any reason behind her decision. Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was not given the wild card entry for the clay-court Grand Slam.

Raducanu has not featured in any competition since losing the first-round match against Argentine qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle in the Madrid Open last month.

However, after the match, Raducanu had said she was 'mentally and emotionally exhausted'.

"I would say the last few weeks have been a lot. I think from the performance today it was very clear that mentally and emotionally I was exhausted," BBC had quoted Raducanu as saying. "I was trying to push through, and I was just unable to push through today. I guess the sport is just pretty brutal," she added.

Currently, she is ranked 212 in the WTA singles rankings after making a comeback following wrist and ankle operations last year.

