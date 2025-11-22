Tennis Premier League's Race to Gold Masters gets underway in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 22 : After a successful Delhi leg, the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Race to Gold Masters initiative got underway in Ahmedabad on Saturday. In association with the Gujarat State Tennis Association, the tournament will be played at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium on November 22 and 23.

The Race to Gold Masters initiative forms a vital part of TPL's commitment to discovering India's next generation of tennis stars and giving them a platform to showcase their skills through the league's unique 25-point format, according to a release from TPL.

The tournament offers a pathway for boys and girls across U10, U12, U14, and Men's and Women's Open categories, designed to strengthen India's domestic tennis ecosystem by providing emerging talent with vital exposure to international standards and competitive environments. This leg features 160 players representing Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch, with 40 players from each region participating across all categories.

The winners across the eight categories will receive scholarships worth Rs 75,000 each and the opportunity to interact with tennis legends, including Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna, as well as top international names participating in TPL's seventh season.

Reflecting on the initiative, co-founder Kunal Thakkur shared, "We are thrilled to bring the Race to Gold Gujarat Masters to Ahmedabad. As a city at the heart of India's sporting transformationwith the 2030 Commonwealth Games and India's bold bid for the 2036 Olympics centred here, Ahmedabad is the perfect venue for this initiative. Inspired by India's Olympic ambitions, Race to Gold reflects our commitment to nurturing a player capable of winning an Olympic medal in tennis. This event will also set the tone for Season 7 of the league, which returns to this very venue next month."

Echoing those sentiments, co-founder Mrunal Jain added, "The Race to Gold Gujarat Masters makes this moment even more special, as it represents our commitment to taking Indian tennis to the next level. It's a special feeling for me to be hosting the event the TPL here. I'm an Ahmedabadi boy, and it truly feels like I'm bringing the event home. The seventh season of the TPL is going to be a super hit, with top players, higher competition, and an atmosphere that truly celebrates the growth of tennis in India. Over the years, the league has become a platform for rising talent, international stars, and passionate fans to come together, and this season will take that legacy even further."

Krisna Zaveri, President, GSTA, said, "It's a great opportunity for GSTA to host a tournament like the Tennis Premier League, which brings together some of the biggest names in Indian and international tennis. Events of this scale not only inspire young players but also accelerate the growth of the sport across the state. For GSTA, this aligns perfectly with our mission to build a stronger, more inclusive tennis ecosystem. TPL will play a meaningful role in elevating Gujarat's tennis landscape and motivating the next generation of athletes."

The Tennis Premier League caravan will return to Ahmedabad for its seventh season, marking a significant milestone in the league's journey as it expands its footprint outside Maharashtra for the first time since its inception.

This will also be the first time the tournament's roster includes players ranked in the Top 50 on the international circuit, providing Gujarat's tennis fans with an opportunity to witness world-class tennis action in the stadium.

Tennis Premier League Season 7 is scheduled to take place from December 9 to 14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

