Tennis: Sebastian Baez beats Alejandro Tabilo for Santiago title

Santiago, March 4 The Argentine Sebastian Baez won the Chile Open, ATP 250 event, by defeating the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to clinch the sixth title of his career and the second consecutive of the 2024 season.

With the title win, the 23-year-old Argentine will climb to a career-high No. 19 in the ATP Rankings on Monday and will become the best-ranked South American, surpassing his compatriot Francisco Cerundolo.

With the victory this Sunday, Baez completed two undefeated weeks - in which he won the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro and the Chile Open, where he chained nine consecutive victories. Tabilo made a quick start and the lefty took the opening set. After an uncharacteristically out-of-rhythm start from Baez, he locked in from the back of the court for the final two sets.

Many rallies were grinding duels from behind the baseline and in those situations, Tabilo was unable to consistently find ways to put his opponent under duress.

The Chilean found his moments and hit some jaw-dropping shots, including a stunning backhand down the line to help him break back when Baez served for the match at 5-3 in the deciding set, ATP reports.

But the second seed was able to successfully ride those waves of momentum and rely on his heavy forehand to control the action. Despite losing serve on the verge of victory, Baez hit the final forehand winner to capture the title.

"I have many feelings because in the beginning of the match, I didn't feel good. It was all different, the first set, the second set and the third," said Baez. "I think it was from less to high all the time. So I will just enjoy with my team because we fought from years ago to be here and to want to be with high moments, high ranking."

