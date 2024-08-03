Termination of Anwar Ali's contract was 'without just cause', AIFF panel tells Mohun Bagan

New Delhi, Aug 3 The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Players' Status Committee issued an interim order on Saturday addressing the contentious termination of a loan agreement by player Anwar Ali with his club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The Committee, after hearing arguments from both parties during a meeting held on Friday, determined that Ali's termination of the contract was "without a just cause."

This decision has profound implications for the involved parties, setting the stage for a thorough examination of the consequences stemming from the player's actions. The Committee has emphasised that the appropriate remedy for the respondent club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, lies in seeking damages, compensation, and other associated outcomes as stipulated by relevant regulations.

Citing Article 6.3 of the AIFF Rules Governing the Procedures of the AIFF PSC June 2021 (Rules), the Committee has identified Delhi FC and East Bengal FC as affected parties. Consequently, these clubs have been invited to submit their written responses regarding the matter.

Additionally, both Anwar Ali and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been granted the opportunity to provide further replies, specifically addressing the issue of compensation and other potential consequences resulting from the contract termination. These submissions are to be made by August 8, 2024.

Upon receipt of all responses, the Committee will schedule a subsequent hearing to definitively resolve the issues of compensation and any other ramifications of the termination. This case underscores the intricate dynamics of player-club agreements and the regulatory framework governing such disputes in Indian football.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor