Tess Flintoff’s double-wicket over seals 45-run win for Australia ‘A’ in red-ball game

Gold Coast, Aug 25 A double-wicket over by from Tess Flintoff helped Australia ‘A’ secure a 45-run victory over India ‘A’ on last day of the red-ball match at the Kerrydale Oval on Sunday.

Resuming day four from 149/6 in 68 overs, Uma Chetry (47) and Raghvi Bist (26) stitched a 79-run stand for the seventh wicket, as India ‘A’ began to inch closer to the target of 289, as they brought needed runs to just 80.

But Tess, despite conceding 13 runs in her previous over, turned the match in favour of Australia ‘A’ by removing Uma, who pulled to mid-wicket, before castling Raghvi in quick succession in the 83rd over.

Three overs later, Mannat Kashyap pulled Maitlan Brown to mid-on, making things easier for Australia ‘A’. Despite being left frustrated by a 24-run last-wicket partnership, Australia ‘A’ skipper Charli Knott got the final scalp by taking a return catch from Sayali Satghare (21) off her own bowling to seal a win for the hosts’ just before lunch break arrived, as India ‘A’ were bowled out for 243.

For Australia ‘A’, opener Georgia Voll (71), wicketkeeper-batter Maddy Darke (105 not out) and Kate Peterson (5-16) were the standout performers in the engrossing four-day match. For India ‘A’, captain Minnu Mani finished with exceptional match figures of 11-150 from her 52 overs of off-spin bowling.

The result also sees Australia ‘A’ take a 6-1 victory in the multi-format series after winning T20s 3-0 at Brisbane and emerging victorious in two of the three 50-over matches at Mackay. It will be followed by India's senior women's side touring Australia in December to play three ODIs in Brisbane and Perth respectively.

Brief Scores: Australia ‘A’ 212 and 260 (Maddy Darke 105 not out; Emma de Broughe 58; Minnu Mani 6-92) beat India A 184 and 243 (Uma Chetry 47; Charli Knott 3-34, Tess Flintoff 3-39) by 45 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor