‘Test buzz is intoxicating’: Webster on his Baggy Green aspirations

New Delhi, Dec 19 Australia all-rounder Beau Webster stated that his recent inclusion in Australia’s Test squad has only intensified his dream of wearing the coveted Baggy Green.

The towering all-rounder was brought into the team as cover for an ailing Mitch Marsh after Australia’s opening Test loss to India in Perth. While he hasn’t yet made his debut, the 29-year-old Tasmanian admits that simply being part of the squad has been a thrilling and inspiring experience.

Reflecting on his brief time with the team, Webster described the atmosphere as “intoxicating”. Even in a supporting role, running drinks during the Adelaide Test, he felt the electric buzz of the crowd and the energy of his teammates on the field.

“I think even just running drinks in Adelaide with that massive crowd there - and I wasn’t in Brisbane for long before I had to fly to Perth - but being in that Test buzz is really intoxicating,” Webster told Fox Sports.

Watching the likes of Travis Head dominate the Indian bowlers and the Australian attack celebrating crucial wickets only fueled his desire to contribute on the field. “It makes me jealous, I want to be out there,” Webster admitted. “I think every cricketer who is on the fringe will be thinking the same thing. It’s a wonderful and strong group, and to be a part of that, even as a drinks carrier, is great.”

Despite the uncertainty of a debut, Webster is preparing as if the opportunity could come at any moment. The all-rounder has taken a proactive approach, studying the Indian bowling attack to ensure he’s ready to perform if called upon.

“I try to get a gauge on things, try to watch a bit of India and sus a few of their bowlers - I don’t want to go in blind,” Webster explained. “I am doing some research.”

While he acknowledges that no one can truly know if they’re ready until they step onto the field, Webster is confident in his preparation.

“If I did get the nod, nobody knows until they play at that level, but I think I’d be well-prepared and give it a good crack if it does happen. If it doesn’t happen, or if it’s later down the track, then so be it—that’s part and parcel.”

While the path to a Baggy Green remains uncertain, Webster remains undeterred. For now, he’s soaking in the atmosphere, refining his game, and keeping his ambitions alive.

“The Test buzz is something else,” he said. “I want to be out there, contributing, celebrating with the team. That’s the dream, and I’ll keep working towards it.”

