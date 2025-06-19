Test cricket teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi, June 19 Ahead of the start of the five-match Test series between India and England, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar termed red-ball cricket as the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. The 52-year-old stalwart of the game credited Test cricket for building his cricketing foundation.

“For me, Test cricket embodies life – you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back. It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline, and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to Test cricket, as it has seen me grow from disappointments to triumphs, from aspirations to fulfilment," Tendulkar said.

With the India and England Test will now be called the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in honour of the Indian batting great and former England pacer James Anderson, replacing the Pataudi Trophy, Tendulkar hopes that Test cricket will "traverse boundaries yet untrodden".

"India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket in a way that it remains an evolving inspiration for subsequent generations. And now, as I share this recognition with my on-field challenger and an off-field gentleman, James, I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more, allowing it to traverse boundaries yet untrodden," he said.

The decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy was jointly taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board and the BCCI.

England's legendary pacer Anderson said, “It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity, and unforgettable moments.

“To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket - exactly what you’d expect from two great sides. This is elite sport at its finest."

Roger Binny, President, BCCI, added, "This is a truly momentous occasion for cricket. To rename the prestigious Test series between India and England after two absolute titans of the game, Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, is a fitting tribute to their unparalleled contributions."

“The ‘Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy' will not only celebrate their individual legacies but also serve as a permanent reminder of the fierce yet respectful rivalry that has defined India-England Test cricket for decades. We at the BCCI are incredibly proud to be a part of this historic decision, and we believe it will add another layer of prestige and excitement to future encounters between these two great cricketing nations."

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: “India and England have always shared a riveting cricketing rivalry. It's a matter of immense pride that the Test series between these two nations will be named after two of their most prolific cricketing names - Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.

“The two lit up the game with their brilliant performances over the course of their outstanding cricketing careers, which have inspired millions across the globe. We are sure that a Trophy named after the two icons will be another significant feather in their cap and will add a significant chapter in the Test series between India and England," he added.

Richard Thompson, Chair, ECB, said: "This new trophy is a brilliant way to honour two absolute legends of the game. Jimmy and Sachin have given cricket fans around the world so many unforgettable moments, and it is fitting that their names will now be part of every men’s Test series between England and India."

"I’ve had the privilege of watching both men produce world-class performances over the years, while they are both true ambassadors of the game off the pitch. This trophy is a celebration of their incredible careers and the extraordinary impact they have had on the game, reflecting the deep respect between our two cricketing nations."

“The Pataudi family also has a hugely important place in the cricketing connections between our countries, and I'm pleased that we will continue to honour their legacy through the awarding of the Pataudi Medal, which will be provided to the winning captain. I can’t wait to see the first series played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to get underway in a few days,” Thompson added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor