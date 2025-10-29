Texas Infielder Bobby Crosby Hospitalised After Being Carted Off During Game Against James Madison Dukes

Texas State baseball player Bobby Crosby was carted off the field after he did not move for several minutes due to his apparent knock to the head after running into his own teammate during the game against James Madison Dukes on Tuesday evening.

Bobby Crosby was rushed to the nearby medical facilities for treatment of his injuries. He was injured when he went to tackle in the third quarter of the game and stayed on the ground for several minutes afterwards. Both teams halted the games as the medical team attended to him and he was put on the backboard before he was taken onto a cart.

Bobby Crosby gives a thumbs up as he is carted off the field pic.twitter.com/QnBlK7XkK8 — Carter ༄˖°.🍂 CFB + CBB Highlights (@carterncaa) October 29, 2025

Crosby has emerged as a key part of the Texas State defence. He entered Tuesday’s game with 37 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. Bobby Crosby is in his third year at Texas State after starting his college career at Cisco College from 2020-22.

Crosby was then transported to Seton Medical Centre. He showed a thumbs-up as he headed toward the tunnel on the back of the cart.