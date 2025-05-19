Thailand and Nepal secure entry to 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers

New Delhi, May 19 Thailand and Nepal have secured entry to the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers after finishing in first and second place respectively in the Asia Qualifiers held in Bangkok.

The tournament saw nine teams compete for the top two spots that would take them to the global qualifying tournament, where teams will square off against each other to decide who would enter the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in England and Wales.

Nepal, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were in the final three of the tournament, where Thailand beat the UAE by 54 runs. It was followed by Nepal who emerging victorious by five wickets over the UAE on Monday to finish in the top two and claim their place in the global qualifying tournament.

In Thailand’s match against the UAE, Nattaya Boochatham and Natthakan Chatham contributed scores of 49 and 46, respectively, to get their side to 144/5 after they elected to bat first. In reply, the UAE were restricted to 90/5, thanks to miserly bowling by Thailand, led by left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong, who took 2-27.

Against Nepal, despite captain Esha Oza making a patient 39, UAE once again struggled to get going with the bat as left-arm seam bowler Manisha Upadhayay grabbed 4-20 to restrict them to just 114/7.

Nepal captain Indu Barma steered her side to victory after early trouble saw them slip to 38/3 in the ninth over. Her 28-ball 30, along with Rubina Chhetry’s 23 helped Nepal reach their target with three deliveries to spare.

At the global qualifier, Nepal and Thailand have joined Bangladesh and Scotland, who made it to the competition via their participation in 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the United States of America (USA), who claimed victory in the Americas Qualifier, held in Argentina in March.

Two global qualifiers spots are still up for grabs through the upcoming Europe and Africa Qualifiers, while one place can be filled via the East Asia-Pacific qualifying tournament. The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup global qualifier dates will be announced in due course by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

