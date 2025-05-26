Thailand Open boxing: Sanju, Anshul Gill advance to semifinals

Bangkok, May 26 Nationals' silver medalists Sanju and Anshul Gill sealed convincing wins to move into the semifinals as Indian boxers continued their solid run at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament on Monday.

India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing-backed Asian Boxing, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

Competing in the women’s 60 kg category, Sanju notched her second straight win of the tournament with a clean 5-0 verdict over Indonesia’s Reka Mariana Kasibulan in the quarterfinal bout. The National Games bronze medalist maintained control throughout the three rounds, staying composed and showing clear technical superiority to outbox her opponent and secure a place in the last four.

In the men’s 90+ kg division, Anshul Gill delivered a strong performance against Kazakhstan’s Daniyal Saparbay, also winning by unanimous decision. Gill kept a steady rhythm from the start, combining tight defense with effective counters to keep the Kazakh boxer at bay. He will now face Uzbekistan’s Rustamov Abdurakhmon in the semifinals.

Sanju and Anshul’s progress adds to India’s growing presence in the tournament, with both boxers assuring themselves of at least a bronze medal finish.

Earlier, Continuing his fine form, Indian boxer Pawan Bartwal cruised into the quarterfinals of the men’s 55kg category with a commanding 5- 0 win over Cambodia’s Sao Rangsey on Sunday.

India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing Council-backed Asian body, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea and host Thailand. Hailing from Syupuri village in Uttarakhand, Pawan showed tactical maturity and ring control from the outset.

He started cautiously, dodging early swings and waiting for his moment before landing a sharp punch to the face that set the tone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor