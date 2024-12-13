Thakkar, Sabharwal win gold medals in ARC's show jumping event

Mumbai, Dec 13 Freya Thakkar and Jai Singh Sabharwal won the gold medals in the show jumping competition hosted by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse grounds, which brought together 15 of the top equestrian talent and their magnificent steeds.

The competition saw the participants compete for the top spot in different categories to test and practise their skills ahead of the upcoming national and international competitions.

This event helped the participants showcase equestrian excellence on their majestic horses displaying remarkable precision, agility, and teamwork while navigating demanding courses, skill, speed, and synergy between riders and their horses. The day featured two competitive categories – 80 cm and 1.10 m.

In the 80 cm Category, Freya Thakkar on Knighthood secured the top position with zero penalties in 91.50 seconds followed by Rehaan Shah on Theo finished second with a time of 77.04 seconds and 4 penalties. The third position was secured by Jethu Sing on Mount Mckinley, clocking 77.74 seconds with 4 penalties.

In the 1.10 meter category, Jai Singh dominated the category, taking first place on Carna with a time of 33.22 seconds with 0 penalties, and second place on Major with a time of 37.84 seconds and no penalties. Freya Deshmane on Reinroe Adare Acrobat claimed third place with 0 penalties in 39.69 seconds.

After winning Freya Thakkar said, ”Winning my first gold medal is a proud moment, especially after previous bronze and silver finishes. Equestrian sport requires a deep bond with your horse, and I’m grateful to Knighthood for trusting me. This competition was key in preparing for the Junior Nationals in Delhi next week.

"I sincerely thank my coach, Bob Sir, and ARC Club for their world-class facilities and support, which help us excel at national and international levels. ARC truly nurtures talent and inspires more young athletes to pursue this incredible sport,” she said.

