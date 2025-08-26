Thank you for making my job easier at 4 pujji: Kohli's post for retired Pujara

New Delhi, Aug 26 Former India captain Virat Kohli paid an emotional tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after the veteran batter announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Pujara, who last represented India in the 2023 World Test Championship final, brought the curtains down on a celebrated career that saw him amass 7,195 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Kohli, who shared some of India’s most memorable Test victories alongside Pujara, took to Instagram stories to express his gratitude. “Thank you for making my job easier at 4 pujji. You’ve had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what’s ahead. God bless @cheteshwarpujara,” Kohli wrote.

The pair were central to India’s dominance in Test cricket under Kohli’s captaincy, combining for 3,513 runs in 83 innings together. Their partnership yielded seven century stands and 18 fifty-plus partnerships, often forming the backbone of India’s middle order.

One of Pujara’s defining contributions came during India’s historic 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. The Saurashtra batter piled up 521 runs in seven innings, blunting Australia’s pace attack and setting the stage for India’s 2-1 series triumph – their first ever Test series victory on Australian soil. Kohli has often credited Pujara’s resilience during that series as pivotal to India’s success.

Reflecting on his decision, the 37-year-old said it was the right time to step aside and that he took the call with pride rather than hesitation.

“See, I didn’t think much about it earlier. For about a week, I thought a little that this is the right time. So today, when I took this decision, it was quite a proud moment for me and for my whole family. On this day, I want to thank all my teammates, my coaches, and all the support staff I worked with, because this is a proud moment for me,” Pujara said.

He described his journey with the Indian team as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. “Representing the Indian team, from childhood, when I was small, it was always a dream to play for India. When that dream got completed and for so many years this journey went on, we created so many memories, so there are many proud moments in my career till now,” he added.

