"Thank you, Paris, for hosting this incredible celebration of humanity": Former Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra

New Delhi [India], August 12 : As the Paris Olympics concluded with a glittering closing ceremony on Sunday, India's first individual Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra said that the marquee event is more than a sporting competition and is about bringing people together, and highlighted how the values of gender parity, sustainability, and youth engagement defined the games.

With 6 medals India finished in the 71st place on the Paris Olympics medals tally, while the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

The 41-year-old took to social media and asserted that in this Olympics, fans have seen that athletes from all countries have pushed their limits.

"As the @Paris2024 Olympic Games come to an end, we reflect on the incredible moments that have once again shown why the @Olympics is the greatest celebration of humanity. Over the past weeks, we've witnessed athletes from around the world push the limits of what is possible, uniting us through their stories of determination, passion, and resilience," Bindra wrote in a post on X.

"The Games in Paris have been a powerful reminder that the Olympic spirit transcends competition it's about bringing people together, fostering understanding, and celebrating our shared human experience. The values of gender parity, sustainability, and youth engagement that defined these Games speak to the future we aspire to build together," the former shooter added.

"As the Olympic flame is extinguished, we carry forward the memories of these extraordinary moments, inspired to pursue our own dreams with the same courage and conviction. Thank you, Paris, for hosting this incredible celebration of humanity," the former Olympic medalist concluded.

Talking about the mega event, Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics.

The Indian shooter bagged a bronze and became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal. The 22-year-old then etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics after she sealed a mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he won a bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team levelled their Tokyo Olympics success with a bronze in Paris 2024, while Neeraj Chopra became the most successful individual Olympian after he claimed a silver medal in the men's javelin throw event.

Later at the Summer Games, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat became the nation's youngest Olympic medallist when he won bronze in wrestling.

