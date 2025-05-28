"Thankful to government for recognising my contribution," says Para-archer Harvinder Singh after being conferred with Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Para-archer Harvinder Singh expressed gratitude to the government for conferring him with the Padma Shri for his contribution to sports.

India's para-archer Harvinder Singh, who won the gold medal in the Paris 2024 Paralympics was named among the recipients of the Padma Awards 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Harvinder Singh said, "I am feeling very happy. I am the first para-archer to be conferred with the Padma Shri. I am thankful to the government of India for recognising my contribution to sports."

Harvinder has tasted success in the past year with his consistent performances. He got his hands on India's first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. It was a one-sided affair in the men's individual recurve open event.

Harvinder ousted Poland's Lukasz Ciszek with a straight-set win, 6-0, in the gold medal match. His triumph in Paris marked a medal in two successive Paralympics, having won a bronze medal in the recurve para-archery at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. His triumph in Tokyo was India's first medal in archery in the Paralympics

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. The awards are given in various disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, and literature.

The Padma Shri award is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan. With his Paris Paralympics gold, Padma Shri recognition, and an unwavering focus on upcoming championships, Harvinder Singh is determined to continue his dominance in para-archery and bring more laurels to India.

