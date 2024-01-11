The 1000th PKL match is a matter of great pride for the kabaddi world,' says JPP owner Abhishek Bachchan

Jaipur, Jan 11 Jaipur Pink Panthers will kick off their home leg against Telugu Titans and will be looking to continue their excellent form in their home leg which begins on Sunday at the SMS Indoor stadium.

Speaking about returning to Jaipur, JPP Owner Abhishek Bachchan said, "We have come back to Jaipur after four years. The players are very excited to play at their home ground and in front of the Jaipur fans. The team management is also very excited to return to Jaipur and the team will certainly perform at its best. I would like to request all the JPP fans to come to the stadium to give a boost to our team."

The Jaipur leg will also witness the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. Sharing his thoughts on the momentous occasion, the JPP Owner said, "The 1000th PKL match is a huge accomplishment for the kabaddi world. The match is a huge occasion and a huge chance for celebration. It's a matter of great pride for the kabaddi players all over the globe."

When asked about how he was introduced to the sport of kabaddi, Abhishek Bachchan said, "My father taught me kabaddi. There's a scene in Ganga Ki Saugand where my father plays kabaddi so I asked him to teach me the game after I watched the film. He taught me the game in our garden. I played kabaddi in school when I studied for a year in Delhi."

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain Sunil Kumar expressed that his team is absolutely ready for the home leg, "We've been practising well. We are currently devising our strategies according to the Telugu Titans team since we will be up against them in our first match in Jaipur. We will definitely try to win all four of our home games."

The captain also spoke about Abhishek Bachchan's impact on the team, "He motivates everyone in the team. He tells us to give our best and not worry about the result. We've won 6 out of 10 games so far. We've tied two matches and lost two games. We are looking to get better as a unit in our upcoming games.

