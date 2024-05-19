'The best thing to happen...', DK claims Dhoni's masssive six proved helpful in sealing playoffs berth

Bengaluru, May 19 Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 27 run victory over the five-time champions CSK, wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik revealed about how it was a massive six by MS Dhoni that made all the winning difference for RCB as the Faf du Plessis side sealed a playoffs berth after a forgetable start to their IPL 2024 campaign.

RCB's road to the playoff is unlike anything we have ever seen. The team that spent time at the bottom of the table during the first half of the season turned on a switch and went on to win six games on the trot whilst displaying tremendous efforts with the bat, ball and in the field.

CSK needed 17 runs off the last over to secure the final playoff berth and it was the man who many bowlers fear, MS Dhoni on strike. Yash Dayal was trusted to bowl to the Indian veteran and was smashed for a 110 meters massive six after the left arm pacer bowled a hip-high full toss which was sent out of the Chinnaswamy stadium.

According to Karthik, due to the ball being lost and a new ball was given to the bowlers, helped the team win the game. "The best thing to happen today was Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground, and we got a new ball, which was much better to bowl with," Karthik said in a video posted by RCB on social media.

Dhoni was then dismissed on the very next delivery after the ball was replaced as Dayal bowled a slower one on leg which found the edge of the bat and resulted in the catch being taken, turning the game heavily into RCB's favor.

"Yash, that was good bowling. When in doubt, always bowl a hip-high full toss on leg stump. Wherever he is, it’s a good mantra to follow when the ball is wet," he added jokingly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor