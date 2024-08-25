The chase against SL showed that we’re not just a one-dimensional team, says Ollie Pope

London, Aug 25 Stand-in captain Ollie Pope hailed England’s adaptability as they battled to a hard-earned victory over Sri Lanka, showing they are no longer a "one-dimensional" side known solely for their explosive Bazball aggression.

England’s approach, under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, has been characterised by rapid run-scoring, but the conditions at Old Trafford demanded a different approach as they chased down 205 in the first Test of the series.

In a patient display that went against the usual Bazball script, England took 58 overs to seal the win, with Joe Root anchoring the innings with a gritty 62 off 128 balls. England’s scoring rate dipped to as low as two runs per over at times, demonstrating a clear shift in their mindset from their swashbuckling style.

“On another day you might see us try to knock that off in 20 fewer overs,” Pope said after the match. “It shows where we’re coming on as a team overall. We’re not just a one-dimensional team where we want to go out and score quickly. We want to keep reading situations slightly better and try to be as ruthless as we can.”

Since McCullum and Stokes took charge in 2022, England’s philosophy has been to play an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, prioritising entertainment and rapid runs. However, that approach has occasionally backfired, costing England crucial matches during their 2-2 Ashes draw last summer and a 4-1 defeat in India earlier this year. After those setbacks, McCullum admitted that their style needed refinement.

England’s 3-0 series win over West Indies in July marked their first series victory since 2022, and with the win over Sri Lanka, they have now secured four consecutive victories. Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that the team’s shift towards more balanced cricket is a step in the right direction.

England faced a further challenge in Manchester with Mark Wood unable to bowl on the final day due to a thigh injury. The 34-year-old fast bowler had a scan on Saturday, and his availability for the second Test at Lord’s, starting Thursday, remains uncertain. Pope admitted he “doesn’t know” the extent of Wood’s injury, but it seems unlikely the speedster will be risked, with the Ashes tour to Australia in 2025-26 a long-term priority.

With Wood likely sidelined, Olly Stone could be in line for his first Test in over three years. England may also consider bolstering their squad with options like Sam Curran, uncapped Essex seamer Sam Cook, or 20-year-old Leicestershire quick Josh Hull.

For Pope, captaining England for the first time in a Test was a learning experience. Despite his limited leadership experience—having only captained once before in first-class cricket—the 26-year-old relished the opportunity. “It was different, more so in the field,” Pope said. “There were some good lessons learned for me.”

Stokes, sidelined with a hamstring injury, remained with the squad and provided occasional guidance, though he mostly left Pope to lead in his own style. “I think Stokesy was bored at times. He’d much rather be playing. He was great. Every now and again I’d pick his brain, more than he comes to me.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor