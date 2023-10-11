"The country trusts players to do well": HS Prannoy on winning bronze in Asian Games

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 : Indian shuttler HS Prannoy, who won a bronze medal in the Asian Games, said there is a big motivation to do well in the continental games that are held after four years.

Prannoy's medal was India's first medal in men's individual badminton after almost four decades.

"Asian games come once in four years it is a prestigious tournament, and it is important to win a medal for India. The country trusts players to do well so it was a big inspiration and motivation to do well and bring a medal for the country. It is quite a joyous occasion to bring a medal in the men's singles category after 40 years," Prannoy told ANI.

Prannoy lost to China's Li Shifeng 16-21, 9-21 in the badminton men's singles semifinal.

Prannoy started well in the first game as he took an 11-10 lead against the Chinese. However, it did not take long for Shifeng to seal it as he raced around the court. The Indian player lost the second game by a bigger margin.

India saw their best performance in the Asian Games and won 107 medals including 28 gold.

