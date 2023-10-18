'The decision disrupts my wedding plans', says Dutee Chand on SC's ruling on same-sex marriage
By IANS | Published: October 18, 2023 05:34 PM 2023-10-18T17:34:57+5:30 2023-10-18T17:35:08+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 18 Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has voiced her disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision not ...
New Delhi, Oct 18 Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has voiced her disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision not to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages, stating that this decision has disrupted her wedding plans.
Dutee, who came out as lesbian in 2019 and became the first Indian athlete to revea; a same-sex relationship, is optimistic about the Parliament passing a law that permits same-sex marriages.
"I plan to marry my partner Monalisa. But the decision of the apex court has upset all plans. I have been living with Monalisa for five years. We are happy together and as adults, we have every right to make our own decisions. We hope Parliament passes a law allowing same-sex marriages," Dutee was quoted by Times of India.
A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Tuesday refused to grant any legal sanction to same-sex marriage.
The Supreme Court gave decision with a 3:2 majority, holding that a civil union cannot be recognised under the Constitution.
The judgment rendered by CJI DY Chandrachud said that the right to marry is not a fundamental right but a construct of the legislature.
Notably, in 2018 Supreme Court struck downSection 377 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising same-sex relations between consenting adults.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app