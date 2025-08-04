'The most exciting series since 2005 Ashes', says Panesar as India seal thriller to draw Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

London, Aug 4 After India pulled off a stunning thriller at the Oval, sealing a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, former England spinner Monty Panesar lauded their grit and described the series as the most exciting Test contest since the iconic 2005 Ashes between England and Australia, regarded as best in Ashes history.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered a fiery five-wicket haul as India produced a sensational four-wicket burst on a nerve-shredding final morning at The Oval to beat England by six runs and square the series.

"It's been a famous victory for India. They played brilliant, brilliant cricket. And yesterday, we kind of thought when Joe Root and Harry Brook were batting that this was out of their reach. But the conditions this morning obviously favoured India with the seam positions, and the key was that they didn't take the new ball. And with the old ball, Siraj was amazing, and Krishna, as well, got that length a bit fuller. And it's a famous victory, probably the most exciting series since 2005, between England and Australia," Panesar told IANS on Monday.

"And I think in the future, we will see more five-Test series between England and India. And the excitement, everything has been absolutely brilliant. And we talk about, well, you know, how good England and India were. I think India probably played the better cricket. But overall, it's been a brilliant, brilliant Test series between England and India,' he added.

Both teams entered Day 5 with victory firmly in sight. Resuming from 339/6, England needed 35 runs to win while India were required to pick four wickets for a miraculous win. On the last day of action of a riveting Test series, Siraj picked up from where he left off on day four – being in exceptional rhythm to pick 5-104 in 30.1 overs and seal a memorable fightback win for India.

Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who took 4-126 in 27 overs, combined forces to ensure England lost their remaining four wickets for 28 runs and give the series a fitting finale through a bowling performance for ages. The unbelievable win in the fifth Test is also India’s narrowest victory in their history of playing Tests.

Siraj, who was the only pacer to play all the matches of the series, bagged the Player of the Match for his gritty display in the deciding Test in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor