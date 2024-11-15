The quicker Mohammed Shami gets fit and is on a flight, it's better for India, says Shastri

New Delhi, Nov 15 According to former head coach Ravi Shastri, India would be better off with having returning fast-bowler Mohammed Shami back in the team as soon as possible for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

After being out of competitive cricket action for 360 days due to an achilles injury needing surgery, Shami made a successful return to competitive action for Bengal in their ongoing Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Shami bowled for 19 overs and took an impressive 4/54 to signal that he’s slowly getting back to being at his best. "If anything, I would have wanted a little more support for Jasprit (Bumrah) in the pace-bowling attack. So the quicker Mohammed Shami gets fit and is on a flight, I think it's better for India," said Shastri on the ICC Review show.

If all goes well, then Shami will most likely be available for the second half of India’s trip for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on November 22 in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney till January 7, 2025.

India need to win four of the five Tests in Australia to have a big shot at sealing their place in a third straight World Test Championship final. Shami has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests, and has established himself as an integral member of India’s fast-bowling line-up fetching the team massive success in home and overseas games.

Shami had played a pivotal role in India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018/19, where he picked 16 wickets in four matches at an average of 26.18, as the visitors’ won 2-1. Though he didn’t play after the first Test in Adelaide on the 2020/21 tour due to a fractured right forearm, India managed to secure an unforgettable 2-1 triumph.

