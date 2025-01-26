The unique blend of sports and environment: National games become green

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 : Uttarakhand, a jewel in the Himalayas, known for its natural splendour has earned the privilege of hosting the 38th National Games, transformed this year as the pioneering "Green Games." It will provide a befitting platform for the state to demonstrate its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

Not only will these very athletes exhibit their excellence during these games, but they will also spur the forthcoming generations to instil into themselves an eco-friendly lifestyle. These games will exhibit the spirit of "Sankalp Se Shikhar Tak" (From Resolution to Pinnacle), redefining world-standard Sports with environmental consciousness, as per a press release from the National Games.

Several unique green initiatives have been implemented for these games. To control pollution from fireworks, only certified green fireworks are being used. Decorations and selfie points at the event are crafted from e-waste and discarded sports equipment. At select venues, solar-powered heating structures are being utilized, reducing dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

Medals and certificates awarded to athletes are made from eco-friendly and biodegradable materials. The trophies are crafted using e-waste and wood waste, promoting environmental responsibility. Branding for the event avoids plastic, opting instead for cloth-based materials to minimize plastic waste.

Electric vehicles will assist in transporting the players and officials from location to location. Moreover, a new special park named "Khel Van" (Sport Forest) will be established, and will also feature the planting of 10,000 trees. For every medal won by an athlete in the Games, a tree will be planted in their name. Also, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is equipped with a 2 MW solar rooftop that will help power the stadium.

Being rich in natural resources and advocating environmental preservation, Uttarakhand will set a great example of conducting large-scale events responsibly by hosting the 38th National Games called the "Green Games".

This event is an inspiration that goes further beyond just melodies about raw athletic talent and will also represent environment-conscious and sustainable development. Uttarakhand, with its message of "Sankalp Se Shikhar Tak," is ready to demonstrate to the world how sports can lead the way to a sustainable future.

The National Games of India, to be held from January 28-February 14, is a multi-sport event that brings together athletes from states and Union Territories to compete for medals. The upcoming edition will feature 32 sporting disciplines and four demonstration events.

The last edition of the National Games took place in Goa in 2023, spanning five citiesMapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda, and Vasco. Maharashtra topped the medal tally with 228 medals, including 80 gold.

The 2022 edition, hosted by Gujarat, marked the revival of the National Games after a seven-year hiatus since the 2015 event. During that edition, Services emerged as the top team, winning 128 medals, including 61 gold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor