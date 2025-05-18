"The vision is a fitter Bharat": Tania Sachdev joins 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' marathon at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

New Delhi [India], May 18 : The iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium witnessed a vibrant morning of fitness and enthusiasm as the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' marathon rolled through the national capital. The event, part of a nationwide movement launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in December 2024, united by a common goal, a fitter and healthier India.

'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is promoting cycling as a sustainable, inclusive, and eco-friendly mode of exercise. Emphasizing the dual benefits of health and environmental sustainability.

Indian chess grandmaster Tania Sachdev who was present at the event expressed her appreciation for the initiative and the enthusiastic participation.

"The vision is a fitter Bharat," Sachdev told ANI.

"Initiatives like this are very powerful to get fitter and come together. All are very motivated, and the officials of CGST have participated in the initiative with full energy. The initiative is all about bringing India together," she added.

Sachdev, was a key member of the Indian team that clinched gold at the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024.

During the Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary in September, the Indian contingent made history when both men's and women's teams secured gold medals for the first time ever. The Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While, R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva for the first time, alongside teammates Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal.

