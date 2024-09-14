Theegala sixth at halfway stage in Procore Championship

Napa [US], September 14 : Sahith Theegala trying to defend the title he won last year, roared into form in the second round with a 6-under 66 to go up to sixth in the Procore Championship.

Theegala is four shots behind the leader Patton Kizzire (66-65) at 13-under on the Silverado course in Napa Valley wine country.

Kizzire shot a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke advantage over David Lipsky (65-67) at 12-under. Kizzire had seven birdies, six on the back nine, as he seeks his first victory on the PGA TOUR in six years. Kizzire had a 13-under 131 total.

Lipsky, the first-round leader, had a 67 that included eight birdies, an eagle, three bogeys and a double bogey. Patrick Fishburn was 11-under after a 65. He had six birdies and an eagle to overcome a bogey on his 17th hole.

Matt Kuchar and J.J. Spaun were 10-under. Theegala was four shots back after a 66.

Theegala, who played with Wyndham Clark and Max Homa, opened with a birdie but gave that back on the second. It was his only bogey of the day, as he birdied fourth, eighth, 13th and 15th. He closed with further birdies on the 17th and the 18th.

Two-time tournament champion Max Homa failed to make the cut. Presidents Cup International team captain Mike Weir, 2020 tournament champ Stewart Cink and Wyndham Clark also dropped out.

Theegala is bidding to become the third player to win the Procore Championship in back-to-back seasons since the event moved to Silverado Resort in 2014. The others were Brendan Steele in 2016-17 and Max Homa (2021-22).

