"Their determination, skill have made the nation proud": PM Modi hails wushu athletes for remarkable campaign

New Delhi [India], November 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on wushu athletes Roshibina Devi, Kushal Kumar, and Chavi for their remarkable performance in the recently concluded 16th World Wushu Championship in the USA.

India's Wushu athletes impressed with their individual performances and ended the campaign with one silver and two bronze medals.

PM Modi hailed the athletes for their exceptional performance in the tournament and wrote on X, "I congratulate our Wushu champions Roshibina Devi, Kushal Kumar and Chavi for winning medals at the recently held 16th World Wushu Championship in USA. Their determination and skill have truly made the nation proud. I am also confident that their success will make Wushu more popular in India. My best wishes to them for their future endeavours."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1727554122344472850?s=20

Asian Games silver medallist Roshibina Devi ended up losing to Vietnam's Thi Thu Nguyen in the final of the women's 60kg category and settled for a silver medal. In the previous meeting between the two at the Asian Games semifinal, the Indian emerged victorious by defeating the Vietnamese.

Earlier in the tournament, Kushal Kumar and Chavi secured a bronze medal each.

In the men's 48kg Sanda category, Kushal lost by 0-2 against Vietnamese Hai Tran Huy. While in the women's 48kg weight category, Chavi lost to Philippines' Jennifer Kilapio and clinched a bronze medal.

