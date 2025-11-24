"Their victory will inspire countless youngsters to pursue Kabaddi...": PM Modi lauds women's team after clinching World Cup

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team after they clinched the Kabaddi World Cup 2025, praising their determination and the inspiration they bring to young athletes across the country. The team's exceptional performance culminated in a memorable title win, adding another proud chapter to India's Kabaddi legacy.

The Prime Minister lauded the players for their relentless spirit and skill on his official X handle.

"Congratulations to our Indian Women's Kabaddi Team for making the nation proud by winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2025!" he said.

PM Modi highlighted the commitment and excellence shown by the squad throughout the tournament.

"They have showcased outstanding grit, skills and dedication," he added, acknowledging the hard work behind the team's success.

The Prime Minister also said the triumph would motivate the next generation of players to dream big and aim high.

"Their victory will inspire countless youngsters to pursue Kabaddi, dream bigger and aim higher," he remarked.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1992963817685279087?s=20

The Indian women's kabaddi team put on a strong show to win the Women's Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final. This is India's second straight World Cup title and further proves their strength in the sport.

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semi-finals, where they defeated Iran 33-21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25-18 in the semi-final.

A total of 11 countries took part in the tournament, showing how quickly women's kabaddi is growing around the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor