"There is top-level competition in javelin": Paris Paralympics silver medalist Ajeet

Paris [France], September 4 : Following his silver medal win at the ongoing Paris Paralympics in the F46 javelin throw category, para-athlete Ajeet Singh said on Wednesday that there is a lot of competition within the country's javelin throw circuit, which is good for the athletes.

It was raining double podium finishes for India in athletics after Ajeet and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the Stade de France at the Paris Paralympics.

Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62 m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96 m. Cuba's Guillermo ended up at the top of the podium with a huge effort of 66.14 m.

Speaking to ANI, Ajeet said, "I am very happy to win the silver medal. I missed the medal in the Tokyo Paralympics due to an injury, but this time I was determined to win a gold medal. I could have done better... I will try to change the colour of the medal the next time. You regret when you are not able to execute in the best way in the big competitions."

Talking about the rivalry with his Indian teammates, such as Rinku, who finished fifth, and Sundar, Ajeet said at one point, he thought that a triple podium finish was possible.

"Rinku has the ability to turn his last throw into a gold medal-winning throw. Maybe it was not his day. Sometimes, when you are not able to execute till the final throw, it creates pressure on you. He will make a comeback, he is a strong fighter," said Ajeet.

The javelin thrower said that this double podium finish was a fine moment for Indian javelin.

"There is a lot of top-level competition in this country in the javelin throw, in our F46 category and other categories as well. This helps in preparation as well. The competition is really high, which is advantageous and disadvantageous for athletes. But this is the beauty of sports," he added.

He also thanked his family, fans, and fellow players for playing their part in his medal win.

The Indian contingent has added 21 medals to its growing tally (three gold, eight silver and ten bronze) and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics.

In the Tokyo edition (August 24-September 5, 2021), India recorded its best-ever medal haul with a tally of 19, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

Para-athlete Sachin Khilari on Wednesday clinched the silver medal in the men's shot put F46 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Sachin secured the second spot with a 16.32-metre throw, which is also the area best (AB). However, the Indian athlete was unlucky to miss the top spot after getting short of 0.6m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Indian contingent won 13 medals for the country, jumping the medal tally to a record 20 consisting of three gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze medals.

