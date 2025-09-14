There isn’t much hype because the quality of Pakistan cricket has declined: Kaneria on Ind-Pak Asia Cup clash

New Delhi, Sep 14 Former spinner Danish Kaneria has attributed the lack of hype surrounding the Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan to the declining standard of Pakistan cricket.

For the first-time in many years there isn't much of a buzz for the cricket match between the neighbours who always been a fierce rivals on the field. It all started after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. India veterans boycotted their World Championship of Legends match against Pakistan. Since the Asia Cup schedule was announced, a recurring debate has emerged over whether India and Pakistan should engage in a cricketing contest, given the strained political relations between the two nations.

The BCCI, however, has maintained that it is bound by the central government's policy which permits participation in multinational tournaments but restricts bilateral series with Pakistan.

As per the Union Sports Ministry's notification, India can play Pakistan in "international and multilateral events", but can't engage in "bilateral sports events in each other's country".

“There’s no doubt Indian sentiments are hurt. India didn’t play the World Championship of Legends match, and there’s still no clarity on the matter. Also, the quality of Pakistan cricket has declined, which is why there isn’t much hype around the India–Pakistan clash this time,” Kaneria told IANS.

The veteran bowler also expressed doubts about Pakistan’s chances against India in the Asia Cup match, saying, “There is no competition right now.” He pointed out that Pakistan’s team is full of youngsters, with key players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan missing. In contrast, India have a strong and deep batting lineup, led by Suryakumar Yadav.

“Pakistan is losing against smaller teams, and there are regular changes in the squad. This time, neither Babar Azam nor Rizwan is in the team... The condition of the team is such that there is no established player right now. Most of them are youngsters,” added Kaneria.

Kaneria opined that even if Pakistan loses, they will claim to be focusing on rebuilding the team. “They will go to the Asia Cup, and even if they lose to India, they will say that we are still preparing to make a new team."

“And right now, there is no competition with India. Because the way India’s team, led by first-time captain Shubman Gill, levelled the series against England even without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was a big boost for India.

“In the Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav is leading. If you look at India’s batting lineup, it goes deep. So, I don’t think there will be any competition in the match,” he added.

India started their campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over the UAE on Wednesday, while Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a 93-run win over Oman on Friday.

