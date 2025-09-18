"There's a possibility": World Para Athletics chief Fitzgerald on introduction of para-cricket to Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Paul Fitzgerald, the head of World Para Athletics, hinted at the introduction of para-cricket in the Paralympics, saying that "there is a possibility" and spoke on his connection with the sport due to his family being from cricket-loving nations.

Fitzgerald was speaking on the sidelines of the medal unveiling ceremony of the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi.

Speaking to the media about the introduction of para-cricket into the Paralympics programme, especially after the sport's return to the Olympics after 128 years for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Fitzgerald said that there are specific criteria to be met. He also spoke on "knowing cricket" due to his wife being from the West Indies and his parents being from Australia.

"Much like para athletics, there are specific criteria to make sure cricket is on our programme. The entire Para athletics ecosystem can be raised by an event like this. My parents are from Australia. My wife is from WI. I know cricket and how important it is for India. So more successful we are here, more funding we get from government and sponsors etc, I think it could make it possible. There could be athletics in WI, India and England, which would be inspired by watching cricket at the LA 2028. When we put that event together and highlight the excellence of para athletics and other para sports, there is a possibility."

Six teams each in the men's and women's categories are set to battle for medals in an upcoming tournament. With 90 athlete quotas allocated for each tournament, participating nations can name squads of up to 15 members.

Following the announcement of the confirmed number of teams and the venue for LA28 back in April, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the T20 competitions for the men's and women's categories at LA28 will run from July 12 to July 29, 2028.

The medal matches will be held on 20 July (women's) and 29 July (men's), respectively. The announcement marks another landmark moment for the sport, which will be making its second-ever Olympic appearance - 128 years after its debut in Paris 1900, when Great Britain claimed gold in a one-off match against France. All matches will be staged at the Pomona Fairplex, about 50 km from downtown Los Angeles.

The format includes double-headers on most matchdays, with fixtures beginning at 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM local time . The return of cricket to the Olympics signals another major step forward in the sport's global expansion, and to celebrate the game on one of the world's biggest sporting stages.

The mode of qualification for the LA28 Olympic Games is yet to be confirmed but will likely be discussed during the ICC's Annual Conference in Singapore starting on July 17. This is only the second time the sport has made an appearance at the Olympics since 1900. Back then, only two teams, Great Britain and France, had played a two-day match, with the former winning the gold medal.

Cricket's inclusion in the Olympics demonstrates its growing popularity, with women's cricket making its Commonwealth Games debut in 2022 at Birmingham. Meanwhile, both men's and women's cricket have been part of the Asian Games programme since 2010, 2014, and 2023.

