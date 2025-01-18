There’s never going to be lack of intent in Sharjah Warriorz’s line-up, says coach Duminy

Sharjah, Jan 18 A brilliant counter-attacking innings by the Sri Lankan Avishka Fernando moved Sharjah Warriorz to the second spot on the points table, as they defeated the Dubai Capitals in Sharjah. The Sharjah Warriorz, who were playing their first home game this season, won by five wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Speaking after the match, captain Tim Southee said, “To chase down a score like that and that innings from Fernando was incredible. To get off the plane in the morning and do that is special. Fernando was outstanding for us.”

The captain further added, “There’s plenty of things to improve, the fielding and with the ball, which is always easy to do after a win. It was a good wicket, if you executed with the ball it was good but if you missed it made it slightly, then it is a different story. Couple of guys were sick and it shows the depth of the team when others come and perform.”

Coach JP Duminy also stated, “Fielding is an area of our game that we can work on. We try to collectively put in a big effort in the field. So, that’s something we want to work on and fielding is something we want to be better at for sure.”

“Focusing on my natural game and thank the lord for today's knock. The wicket was nice to bat today, the thoughts when chasing 200 was to be positive, it came naturally and thankful for that. I did not realise that I have broken the record for the fastest-ever 50,” said Avishka Fernando, who scored 81 from 27 deliveries, with 8 maximums and 6 boundaries.

Avishka, who scored the fastest-ever 50 in the history of the ILT20, earned high praise from his coach. Duminy said, “Just the mindset that he came in with, he got off the plane last night and got introduced to the team after that. And to have the confidence to arrive and play the way he did, shows, not only his character but also his ability. And just for him to feel at ease in our environment is something we (Sharjah Warriorz) strive for, but that was certainly one of the most special knocks we have seen.”

At the halfway stage, the Sharjah Warriorz had their task cut out with a chase above 200. But the coach explained the team talk was more along the lines of keeping things simple. “The conversation with the team was quite light-hearted. We knew it was a good pitch, and we just had to play to our ability, and I think we did that. There’s never going to be a lack of intent in this line-up, and now we just need to find consistency.”

Sharjah Warriorz will next take on the MI Emirates at Sharjah on Sunday.

