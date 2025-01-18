They are country's pride: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauds recipients of Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], January 18 : Praising the Khel Ratna and Arjuna awardees, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said they are the country's pride.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were on Friday awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Speaking to the reporters, Mandaviya said that 17 para-athletes were also conferred with the National Sports Awards 2025. He added that the awardees brighten India's name at the international level.

"Our athletes were honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna awards and Arjuna awards (lifetime). 17 para-athletes were also there...they are the pride of the country and they increase the glory of our country, on the international level, they brighten India's name. I felt happy after interacting with them," Mandaviya told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu honoured the National Sports Awards, 2024, winners at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Indian men's hockey players Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete were awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance.

Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded Arjuna Awards on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports released a statement and announced the names of recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor