'They are illiterate... Pakistan given lollipop': Danish Kaneria on CT 25 hybrid model

New Delhi, Dec 26 After the ICC approved the hybrid model for India-Pakistan matches at the Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that it is a win-win situation for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been handed a "lollipop" of hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028.

The ICC executive board announced last week that India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue. Alongside, the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

Later, Dubai had been confirmed as the venue for India-Pak matches of the Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host from February 19 to March 9. The India-Pakistan clash is scheduled to take place on February 23 at Dubai International Stadium. If Men in Blue qualifies for the final, the summit clash will also be moved to Dubai.

"The BCCI has found itself in a win-win situation. Here in Pakistan, I’m also hearing people say that 'we’ve fought and won this', but they’re illiterate. They’ve been handed the 'lollipop' of the Women’s World Cup. From the beginning, I felt that the hybrid model would be the only solution because, in this situation, there’s no other option," Kaneria told IANS.

Due to strained political relations, India and Pakistan only compete in international events like the World Cups and Asia Cup. The two nations last met in international cricket during the Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year in June.

"Pakistan has said that they won’t go to India to play, but only time will tell. The country is currently facing an unstable situation. If something happens with the other teams, then what will happen? The entire tournament might shift to Dubai. Everyone has family concerns, and we should respect that. Given the current situation, let’s hope that the tournament goes smoothly under the hybrid model," said Kaneria.

"The interesting part is that if both India and Pakistan reach the final, then it will have to be played in Dubai, right? That will raise another issue: if you can play the final in Dubai, then what’s the problem with playing the games in India?

"Looking at the circumstances, they need to ensure that the situation in Pakistan remains stable. Teams are coming here and playing matches. It shouldn’t happen that other teams raise questions and the entire tournament will take place in Dubai," he added.

Citing the 2009 incident, when the bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers was fired upon by gunmen near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Kaneria urged that every effort should be made to ensure the Champions Trophy takes place smoothly.

"Everyone has security concerns. Whenever a team comes to Pakistan for an international match, they are provided with president-level security. This is necessary because there was an incident in the past that caused significant harm to Pakistan cricket and its players. International cricket in Pakistan had come to a halt. You have to think according to the demands of the situation, not act out of ego. If you do good, people will speak well of you," said the former spinner.

The 44-year-old former cricketer expressed that the India-Pakistan match would "attract ten times more spectators" compared to matches between other teams had India played in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

"The entire stadium and even the roads would be packed with people. Because people are fans of Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli), and (Jasprit) Bumrah. The younger generation is emulating these players," Kaneria said.

He further stated that successful hosting of the Champions Trophy would provide a boost to Pakistan cricket, but emphasised that there is still a long way to go.

"International cricket has already revived in Pakistan. Now, Pakistan should focus on the Champions Trophy instead of dwelling on other matters. If this tournament turns out to be successful, it will be very beneficial for Pakistan cricket and the youth. It will boost Pakistan cricket even more, but there’s still a long way to go," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor