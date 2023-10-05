"They are simply unstoppable...": Anurag Thakur lauds women archers for winning gold medal

Hangzhou [China], October 5 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand, and Parneet Kaur who sealed gold in the archery compound women's team event at Asian Games.

Anurag Thakur took to X and showered praise on the Indian trio.

"DAY BEGINS WITH A GLORIOUS. What an enthralling final! Incredible and nerve-wracking! Heartiest congratulations to the formidable trio of @VJSurekha, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Gopichand Swami on clinching gold medal in the Compound Women's Team event at #AsianGames2022. Back-to-back exhilarating performances, our #KheloIndia athletes held their nerves of steel and delivered with precision amidst the challenging field and wind conditions. The Golden Trio of #IndianArchery has once again shown that when our girls take the stage, they are simply unstoppable, leaving everyone in awe with their exceptional skills and confidence. Hats off, Champions," Anurag Thakur wrote on X.

Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet clinched a gold medal after beating Chinese Taipei's Yi-Hsuan Chen, I-Jou Huang, and Lu-Yun Wang 230-229.

In the first set, the opponents gave a tough fight and won by 54-56, but following that India dominated the whole match to seal the top place in the archery compound women's team event.

Before entering the final, the Indians defeated Hong Kong 231-220 in the quarterfinals.

They won against Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly, Syahara Khoerunisa, and Sri Ranti by 233-219 to reach the final of the event.

