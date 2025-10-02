‘They just announced the squad': Jadeja reveals he was unaware about vice-captaincy role for WI Tests

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja disclosed that he was not informed in advance about being entrusted with the vice-captaincy for the two-Test series against the West Indies, which commenced on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the first Test, the 36-year-old all-rounder said the team management had not previously told him about being named a deputy to skipper Shubman Gill for the series and saw his name attributed with vice-captain initials when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the squad for the series.

“They didn’t say anything to me. They just announced the team and I saw that besides my name the VC is written, so I was very happy. And as a player, you always gain confidence whenever you see some kind of gesture from the management, captain and coach. At the end of the day, you are always happy to do good and share your experience with the team,” Jadeja told bcci.tv.

With regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant unavailable for the two-match series after the wicketkeeper-batter was out of action after suffering a blow to his right foot during India's fifth Test against England at The Oval back in July-August, Jadeja was entrusted with vice captain's duty.

“It’s very special for me as a player. They gave me respect because the management, captain, and coach have decided to give me some extra responsibility. I am very happy to do it and whenever the team needed my experience and needed me to say anything regarding planning, I am always happy to do it," he added.

Jadeja had a stunning England tour, being the fourth highest run-getter in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 516 runs at an average of 86, including one century and five fifties, despite coming down the order.

The 36-year-old Saurashtra-born cricketer’s red-ball career includes 3,886 runs at an average of 37.73, with five centuries and 27 half-centuries, along with 330 wickets at an average of 25.12, including 15 five-wicket hauls. Jadeja also finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer on the England tour.

