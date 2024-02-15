Third Test: England should take a leaf from Rohit and Jadeja’s batting, says Michael Vaughan

Rajkot, Feb 15 Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's crucial 204-run partnership that rescued India from a precarious 33 for 3 on the first day of the third Test against England. Vaughan called off England Bazballers to “take a leaf” from Jadeja and Sharma’s partnership and get out from one way of playing.

While Rohit Sharma made 131, Jadeja was unbeaten on 110 as the duo added 204 runs for the fourth wicket as India went on to reach 326/5 in 86 overs on a pitch that flattened out as the day progressed. “I know England's Bazballers play one way, but I just hope that a couple take a look at how Rohit and Jadeja played and try and take a leaf,” said Michael Vaughan to TNT Sport.

However, Vaughan praised England's valiant effort with the ball but cautioned them not to be happy with their performance as the pitch would get tougher with the day passing on "England will be happy with their effort but the pitch will deteriorate. India are on top," said Vaughan.

Mark Wood was the most successful bowler for England as he clinched three important wickets in his 19-over spell. After clinching early wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, Wood dismissed Rohit Sharma on 131 with a short ball on the body.

England coach Paul Collingwood looked happy with his team’s effort and praised Wood for his exceptional display of bowling. "It's been a good day of Test cricket, they've got some highly skilled batters, they fought back really well. Woody's run-out, Jimmy at 41, they've been working all day.

"Sometimes he (Wood) doesn't get the rewards, the skipper going to bouncing plans with him. Jaiswal has been in good form, and he's pleased with the run-out, he broke that partnership. The morning session was a bit cooler, it nipped around a bit. So tomorrow we've got a fresh new ball, we'll be looking to take early wickets," he said.

