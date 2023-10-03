"This Gold Medal has made India proud": PM Modi heaps praise on javelin thrower Annu Rani

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi bestowed laurels on Annu Rani who bagged India's first gold in the women's javelin throw in the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Annu touched 62.92-meter, which was her season's best throw and topped the chart to win the country its 15th gold in the ongoing Asian Games. Her best throw of the evening came in her fourth attempt.

"Another Gold in Athletics! Extremely proud of @Annu_Javelin for her outstanding performance in the Women's Javelin event at the Asian Games. This Gold Medal has made India proud. May she keep aiming high and inspiring us all," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1709237831280074813?s=20

India's Tejaswin Shankar who secured a silver medal in the men's Decathlon at the Asian Games was also praised by PM Modi, calling his victory "much deserved".

"Congratulations to @TejaswinShankar for winning the much deserved Silver Medal in Men’s Decathlon Event at the Asian Games. Such commitment and determination is indeed admirable, which will motivate younger athletes to also give their best with sincerity," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1709235365280993787?s=20

Athlete Praveen Chitravel added to India's medal tally by securing a bronze in the Men's Triple Jump with a leap of 16.68m.

"Another remarkable achievement in Athletics! Huge congratulations to @PraveenChithra1

on winning the Bronze Medal in Men’s Triple Jump event. This outstanding performance today has brought glory to our nation," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1709235165577482685?s=20

Indian runner Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalath bagged a silver medal in the men's 800m final. PM Modi heaped praise on the amount of hard work that he put in to achieve a podium finish.

"Congratulations Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath for clinching the Silver Medal in the Men's 800m Asian Games event. His hard work and resilience have paid off. India is rejoicing and celebrating this success. Well done," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1709233815418552679?s=20

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary continued to dominate the field of athletics and etched her name in the history book by winning a gold medal in the Women’s 5000m.

"Proud of Parul Chaudhary for winning the Gold Medal in Women’s 5000m event. Hers was a performance that was truly awe inspiring. May she keep soaring high and sprinting towards success," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1709230216147869715?s=20

Indian athletes will look to dominate the field of athletics yet again with Neeraj Chopra set to compete in the final of the men's javelin throw event on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor