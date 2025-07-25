"This is a matter of pride for us": BFI President Ajay Singh hails young boxers

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Indian boxers delivered a power-packed performance at the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana, Kazakhstan, clinching a total of 11 medals, including three gold, five silver, and three bronze, marking one of their finest outings on the global stage.

Praising the contingent for their stellar show, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Ajay Singh, expressed immense pride in the team's achievement.

"We are feeling very proud. India finished the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Kazakhstan with 11 medals, including three gold, five silver and three bronze," Singh told ANI.

"The young boxers impressed," he added.

"This is a matter of pride for us," he noted.

During the event, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced a prize purse of Rs 17.5 lakh to reward the 17 Indian boxers who brought home medals from the recent World Boxing Cup legs in Brazil and Kazakhstan.

Each gold medallist will receive Rs 2 lakh, silver medallists Rs 1 lakh, and bronze winners Rs 50,000, as India builds momentum toward the World Boxing Cup Finals to be held in New Delhi later this year.

The announcement comes at a time when India's national core group continues high-intensity training at the Patiala camp in preparation for two key international events: the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool in September and, later, the World Boxing Cup Finals on home soil. In a further boost to the development pipeline, the BFI has been approached by China to explore a strategic partnership spanning junior, sub-junior, and elite levels, including potential joint training camps and sparring exchanges.

