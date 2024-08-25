"This is my medal": Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat after celebrating her birthday in Jhajjar

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 25 : After missing out on the medal at the Paris Olympics, Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat said that she is with her people and that's a big medal for her.

The wrestler visited her hometown Jhajjar in Haryana on Sunday where she was felicitated for her brilliant performance in the sport at the marquee event. During the felicitation ceremony, Vinesh celebrated her birthday as well.

"...I am feeling good, my people are standing with me...Nothing is bigger than that...Who knows about the future...I don't know what I will do in future...I am here today among my people, this is my medal...I am happy..." Vinesh said while speaking to ANI.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc division has dismissed the application filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat for a silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics.

The CAS released a statement to render its verdict which read, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

Vinesh was disqualified before the women's 50kg final due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.

Following her disqualification, Phogat had on August 7 requested CAS to award her the silver medal.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, but was delayed to August 16. CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024," the IOA said in its statement on Saturday.

Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.

