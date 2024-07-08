'This is the start, many more to come': Yuvraj on Abhishek's maiden T20I ton

Harare, July 8 Former India legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the proud man after watching his student Abhishek Sharma scoring maiden T20I century in his second international match.

Abhishek smashed 46-ball ton against Zimbabwe in the second T20I after failed to score any run in his international debut on Saturday. Other than Abhishek, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed unbeaten 77* while Rinku Singh played a knock of 48 not out off 22 balls to steer India to 234/2 in 20 overs.

India comfortably won the match by 100 runs after bundling out Zimbabwe for 134. Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar clinched three wickets each while Ravi Bishnoi picked up two scalps.

Abhishek, who was awarded Player of the Match, made a video-call to his family and Yuvraj after the match. The veteran cricketer was happy with his performance and congratulated him on the feat. He also added that it is just the start and many more are yet to come.

"Well done, very proud. You deserved it. Many more to come, this is just the start," Yuvraj said on the video-call with Abhishek.

Abhishek revealed that Yuvraj was happy after he got out on duck in the first T20I and said it's a good start. However, Abhishek feels the T20I century has surely made him proud.

"I had called Yuvi paji after the first match and I don't know why, but he was very happy, he was like that's a good start. I think he must be proud today as well, just like my family. So I am really happy, and it is all because of him as well, the hard work that he has put on me. For 2–3 years, he has been working really hard on me and not just cricket, even off the field as well. So, it's a big moment," Abhishek said.

The five-match T20I series is levelled at 1-1 with the third match scheduled on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor