"This medal was my father's dream": Asian Games women's kabaddi gold medallist Snehal Shinde

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Kabaddi player Snehal Shinde, who was a key member of the team during India women's gold medal triumph at the Asian Games, said she is delighted after fulfilling her father's dream.

Snehal arrived in Pune on Wednesday after the gold medal campaign. India clinched a 26-25 win against Chinese Taipei to finish on the top of the podium.

Snehal talked about the pressure of converting the 2018 Asian Games silver to a gold medal and talked about why the medal was so special for her.

"We won the silver medal in the last Asian Games. So, we had this huge responsibility to win the gold this time. We worked hard for the last year and were able to bring gold. I am delighted. This medal was my father's dream. I had to leave the team in 2014 due to an injury, the same happened in 2018. So, this medal took years (to come). I will celebrate now," Snehal told ANI.

The Indian team prevailed over Chinese Taipei in a hard-fought match.

