This World Cup is about playing good cricket and making country proud: Fatima Sana

Dubai, Sep 20 Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana is all set to lead her team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, with the team marking their sixth appearance in the tournament. Sana, taking charge at the helm at just 23, spoke about her team’s journey and goals ahead of the global tournament

Sana was named captain of the T20I side after regular skipper Nida Dar took an indefinite break from cricket in April 2025. The team has struggled to get going in their recent games, but Sana aims to keep her side united and confident throughout the tournament.

“World Cups are always special, they give every cricketer a chance to test themselves on the biggest stage, and every team the opportunity to show how far they’ve come. For us, as the Pakistan women’s team, this ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is about playing good cricket, competing hard, and making our country proud,” Sana wrote in her column for the ICC.

Speaking of the team’s journey in the build-up to the World Cup, she wrote: “Our journey here has been full of learning. The recent qualifiers gave us confidence, but we also know that the World Cup is a different challenge altogether. Each match will demand focus, consistency, and resilience — and that’s where our preparation and teamwork will matter most.”

Besides Dar, Pakistan will also see their skipper from the 2022 edition of the tournament, Bismah Maroof, who retired from the sport in April 2024. However, the 23-year-old believes that they’ve got a balanced squad, one that includes youngsters and experienced players.

“We have a balanced squad with a mix of experienced players and exciting young talent. Teammates like Sidra Amin, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Aliya Riaz, and Muneeba Ali have already been part of past World Cups and bring calmness and experience. At the same time, youngsters like Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Natalia Parvaiz bring fresh energy and skills that add depth to our team,” she wrote further.

Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka, and Sana delved into the intricacies of playing in subcontinental conditions.

“As captain and a fast bowler, I’m looking forward to the conditions in Sri Lanka. Bowling there requires discipline, and as a group of pacers and spinners, our biggest test will be to strike at key moments and support each other through partnerships in the field. On the batting side, we know that building partnerships and playing with freedom will be crucial,” she added.

Lastly, Sana expressed her thoughts on leading the side while highlighting her and the team’s focus heading into the crucial tournament.

“Personally, it is an honour and a humbling experience to lead Pakistan in an ODI World Cup for the first time. My aim is simple: to keep the team united, to encourage every player to express themselves, and to approach each game with belief, discipline and team spirit.

We respect every opposition we face, but we also believe in the hard work we’ve put in. My hope is that our performances not only bring joy to our fans but also inspire more girls in Pakistan to pick up a bat or a ball and dream of representing their country one day,” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor