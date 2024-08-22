Three Indian-origin girls named in Australia’s U19 women’s squad for tri-series

Canberra, Aug 22 Cricket Australia has named three Indian-origin girls in its squad for the upcoming Women’s Under-19 Tri-series, also involving u-10 teams of New Zealand and Sri Lanka and set to take place from September 19 in Brisbane. Ribya Syan, Samara Dulvin and Hasrat Gill are the three girls who trace their roots to India and are hoping to excel and make a name for themselves.

The Youth Selection Panel has selected 15-player squads for each format (T20 and 50-over) for the Tri-series in Brisbane and Gold Coast. Former Australian player Kristen Beams has been named as the head coach of the squad. In this 14-day tri-series, all teams will play four T20s and two One-Day matches.

The inclusion of the three promising talents of Indian origin—Ribya, Samara and Hasrat reflects the growing diversity within Australian cricket and the significant contributions of players with Indian heritage, Cricket Australia informed in a release on Thursday.

Ribya Syan is a fast-bowling all-rounder from Victoria, Samara Dulvin is a batter who has played for Australia Women's U-19 Team against England U19 earlier while Hasrat Gill too is a bowler who has represented Australia in U-19 matches against England and Sri Lanka.

Australian U19 Women's Teams:

T20 Squad: Bonnie Berry, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Eleanor Larosa, Ines McKeon, Ribhya Syan, Tegan Williamson, Elizabeth Worthley, Hayley Zauch

50-Over Squad: Bonnie Berry, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Eleanor Larosa, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton (NSW) Ribhya Syan, Tegan Williamson, Elizabeth Worthley, Hayley Zauch

