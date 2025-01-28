Three Indian pro boxers ready for the Super Fighter Series

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28 : Three Indian professional boxing stars are set to compete in the Super Fighter Series, an international professional boxing event scheduled for February 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The high-octane action organised by Grassroot Boxing Promotions in partnership with Crown Boxing Promotions features international boxers from the USA, France, Belarus, Ukraine and Thailand besides India's three finest professional boxers, the Super Fighter Series said in a release.

Laldinsanga, the undefeated 22-year-old WBC Youth World Champion from Mizoram, boasts a 9-0 record and is India's top-ranked bantamweight. Known for his power and skill, he faces Thailand's Sarawut Jiamthong in a critical fight to solidify his global standing.

Sabari Jaishankar, 27, Chennai's WBC Middle East and WBC Australasia Champion with an 11-3 record, takes on Thailand's Rattakorn Tassaworn, aiming to build on his stellar 2022 win against an Australian champion.

Vanlalawmpuia, Mizoram's WBC India Champion with a 10-3-1 record, known for his aggressive style and resilience, faces Thailand's Supachat Sukonthamanee in a thrilling matchup. All three Indian stars are set to showcase their skill and determination on the international stage.

Grassroot Boxing Promotions is creating opportunities for Indian boxers to compete on international platforms. Mujtaba Kamal, founder of Grassroot Boxing Promotions, said: "Our goal is to build fighters from the grassroots level and shape them into world champions. International events give our boxers the exposure they need to grow and compete on the global stage."

Payam Honari, the founder of Crown Boxing Promotions, said: "India has incredible talent, and we aim to build super fighters from this region who can take on the best in the world. The Super Fighter Series is in line with our goals to nurture and showcase Indian talent."

